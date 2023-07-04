Short Interest in HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Grows By 26.8%

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the May 31st total of 60,400 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on HireQuest from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of HireQuest in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

HireQuest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HQI traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $25.29. 22,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,592. HireQuest has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $29.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average of $21.94. The company has a market capitalization of $351.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

HireQuest Dividend Announcement

HireQuest ( NASDAQ:HQI Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 million. HireQuest had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 24.50%. On average, research analysts predict that HireQuest will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireQuest

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of HireQuest by 149,900.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 6,276.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in HireQuest in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of HireQuest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in HireQuest by 437.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. It offers staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services. The company also specializes in commercial and non-CDL drivers.

