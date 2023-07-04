Short Interest in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Increases By 52.9%

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,100 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the May 31st total of 238,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hepion Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEPA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 26,194 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 27,487 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 152.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HEPA traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.90. 6,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,133. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It develops Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as preclinical studies of Rencofilstat shows reduction in liver fibrosis, liver inflammation, liver tumor burden, and titers of HBV, HCV, HDV, and HIV-1, and has demonstrated antiviral activities for hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.

