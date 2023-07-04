Short Interest in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAW) Declines By 22.5%

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAW – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare AI Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of HAIAW stock remained flat at $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,079. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08. Healthcare AI Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.34.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Company Profile

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

