Short Interest in Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GEHI) Increases By 50.0%

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GEHI – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Gravitas Education Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GEHI remained flat at $15.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 793. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24. Gravitas Education has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gravitas Education

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gravitas Education stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GEHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Gravitas Education as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.61% of the company’s stock.

Gravitas Education Company Profile

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc provides early childhood education services in the People's Republic of China. It operates play-and-learn centers that offer services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

