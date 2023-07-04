Short Interest in Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Decreases By 33.3%

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ENZN remained flat at $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,389. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.45.

Get Enzon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Read More

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing drug products. The company's marketed drug product is PegIntron. It also has a marketing agreement relating to Vicineum drug. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.