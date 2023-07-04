Short Interest in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) Declines By 22.7%

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,200 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the May 31st total of 146,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ebang International Stock Up 3.0 %

EBON stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.11. 8,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,320. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49. Ebang International has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $19.02.

Get Ebang International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBON. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ebang International by 162.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ebang International in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ebang International in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ebang International by 307.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 143,838 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ebang International by 11.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ebang International

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, the Bahamas, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services; and engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ebang International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebang International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.