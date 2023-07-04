Short Interest in DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Expands By 28.1%

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 629,900 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the May 31st total of 491,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DIRTT Environmental Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRTT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16,938 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 28.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 453,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, 22NW LP lifted its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. 22NW LP now owns 17,456,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Price Performance

DRTT stock remained flat at $0.27 during trading on Tuesday. 43,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,090. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.89. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.35.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions ( NASDAQ:DRTT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.71 million for the quarter. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 235.77% and a negative net margin of 25.42%.

(Free Report)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.