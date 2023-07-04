Short Interest in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Declines By 23.2%

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the May 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ GGLL traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $26.81. 36,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,968. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average of $22.52. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $30.27.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1678 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares

About Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares by 257.0% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 35,894 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,204,000.

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

