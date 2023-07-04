Short Interest in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Declines By 23.2%

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the May 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ GGLL traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $26.81. 36,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,968. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average of $22.52. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $30.27.
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1678 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares
About Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares
The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.