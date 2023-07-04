Short Interest in Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF) Declines By 31.6%

Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the May 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Better Collective A/S Stock Performance
Shares of BTRCF remained flat at $13.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. Better Collective A/S has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50.
Better Collective A/S Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Better Collective A/S
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Better Collective A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Collective A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.