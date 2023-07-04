Short Interest in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Decreases By 34.2%

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,100 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the May 31st total of 147,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 909,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ATTO traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.57. 2,797,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,040. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78. Atento has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.75.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atento in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atento stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atento S.A. ( NYSE:ATTO Free Report ) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Atento worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

