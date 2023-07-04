Short Interest in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Rises By 50.8%

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the May 31st total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Arlo Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,680. The company has a market cap of $997.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.63. Arlo Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $11.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.61 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 63.61% and a negative net margin of 13.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Arlo Technologies

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Arlo Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 37,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $362,691.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 696,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,814,860.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arlo Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 400.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 128,888 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 24,682 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 14,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

