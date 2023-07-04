SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Short Interest Update

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the May 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 961,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:SFL traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 572,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,148. SFL has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $11.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.80.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. SFL had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $173.27 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.59%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SFL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SFL in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of SFL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFL. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in SFL by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in SFL by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,069 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in SFL by 14,365.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in SFL by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SFL by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

