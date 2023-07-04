Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) COO Sells $124,657.29 in Stock

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) COO Michael Skarke sold 15,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $124,657.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 368,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,222.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Select Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of WTTR stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.14. 335,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,444. The company has a market capitalization of $990.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.98. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Select Water Solutions alerts:

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $416.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.89 million. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,476,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,647,000 after buying an additional 907,208 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 42.8% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,948,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,271,000 after buying an additional 884,022 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 51.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,224,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,482,000 after buying an additional 752,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,940,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,306,000 after buying an additional 744,647 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 18.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,333,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,158,000 after buying an additional 686,787 shares during the period. 62.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Select Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Select Water Solutions from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Select Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

About Select Water Solutions

(Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Select Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.