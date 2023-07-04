Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock opened at $73.02 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.54.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

