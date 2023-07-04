Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 390,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,643 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for 1.2% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $10,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2,228.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,805,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598,744 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 114,565,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,518 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 2,276,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,764 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2,505.0% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 296,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 285,570 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $8,160,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDE traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.09. 361,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.17.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

