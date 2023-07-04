Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Sasol Price Performance

NYSE:SSL opened at $12.59 on Friday. Sasol has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $22.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sasol

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Sasol by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sasol by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sasol in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sasol by 700.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 1.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.

