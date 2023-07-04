SALT One Day Volume Reaches $10,540.89 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 4th. One SALT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. SALT has a total market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $10,540.89 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SALT has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00017232 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00020042 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014177 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,919.07 or 1.00052586 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.0228239 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $10,536.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

