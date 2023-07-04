Sage Rhino Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 94,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,808,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,718,074.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 34,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,808,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,718,074.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 and have sold 3,345,100 shares worth $36,042,983. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blackstone Price Performance

BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

BX stock opened at $94.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.31. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $110.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

