Sage Rhino Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Prologis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its stake in Prologis by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Prologis by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 23.4% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $123.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $138.86. The company has a market cap of $114.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.13.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.