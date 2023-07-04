Sage Rhino Capital LLC Buys 512 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,718 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.2% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 66,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,604,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 20.2% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 503,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,398,000 after buying an additional 84,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $111.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $122.44.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,087 shares of company stock valued at $5,583,866. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.89.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

