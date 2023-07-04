S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,600 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the May 31st total of 279,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCPPF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 180 ($2.28) to GBX 170 ($2.16) in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 284 ($3.60) to GBX 280 ($3.55) in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 300 ($3.81) to GBX 270 ($3.43) in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

S4 Capital Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of S4 Capital stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.60. 4,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,331. S4 Capital has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08.

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Featured Stories

