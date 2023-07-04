RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Down 0.1% This Week

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $30,732.81 or 0.99843072 BTC on exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $108.18 million and $39,694.26 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,781.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.05 or 0.00344542 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $275.39 or 0.00894683 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00012787 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.11 or 0.00542900 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00063821 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00146243 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,520 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, "Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,519.90440891 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 31,138.17981788 USD and is up 1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $40,033.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/."

