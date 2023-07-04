RSK Smart Bitcoin 1-Day Volume Hits $40,298.35 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $31,218.31 or 0.99858526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $109.89 million and approximately $40,298.35 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,520 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,519.75230669 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 30,788.86944545 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $39,568.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

