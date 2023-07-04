Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Short Interest Update

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,100 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 158,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Rocky Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,047,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,169,000 after purchasing an additional 141,969 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 595,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after buying an additional 63,508 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 579,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after buying an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 65,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Rocky Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Rocky Brands stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.32. 8,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.47. Rocky Brands has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Rocky Brands Announces Dividend

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $110.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.80 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 2.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocky Brands will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.