RNC Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

RNC Capital Management LLC reduced its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 485.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $566,697 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.73.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,869,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,817. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

