RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 3,558 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

RNC Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 3.9% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $70,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $9.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $876.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $746.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $651.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 57.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.47.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.