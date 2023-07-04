RNC Capital Management LLC Has $4.35 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $611,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.19. The company had a trading volume of 530,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,378. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.45. The company has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $275.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

