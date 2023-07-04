RNC Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,894 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE AXP traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,700,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,486. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The company has a market cap of $130.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.48 and its 200-day moving average is $162.27.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

