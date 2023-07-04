RNC Capital Management LLC Acquires 72,015 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,015 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 600.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,136,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,258,000 after buying an additional 1,832,035 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 448,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 52,281 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 178,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 16,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBD shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barrington Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.01. 11,593,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,145,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.23. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $17.65.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

