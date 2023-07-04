RNC Capital Management LLC Acquires 215,205 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 64.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 549,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,205 shares during the quarter. Evergy accounts for about 1.9% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $33,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVRG. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

In related news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $69,755.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $69,755.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares in the company, valued at $1,557.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,021 shares of company stock worth $303,575 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.80. The company had a trading volume of 522,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,369. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.80. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

