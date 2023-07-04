Reviewing Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Free Report) and Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.2% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Veris Residential shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Veris Residential shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and Veris Residential’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Hospitality Trust $1.24 billion 0.11 -$139.82 million ($4.63) -0.87 Veris Residential $355.02 million 4.20 -$52.07 million ($0.77) -21.10

Analyst Ratings

Veris Residential has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ashford Hospitality Trust. Veris Residential is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ashford Hospitality Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ashford Hospitality Trust and Veris Residential, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Veris Residential 0 2 2 0 2.50

Ashford Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus price target of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 330.17%. Veris Residential has a consensus price target of $17.60, indicating a potential upside of 8.31%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Veris Residential.

Profitability

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and Veris Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Hospitality Trust -10.99% N/A -3.69% Veris Residential -19.41% -4.61% -1.59%

Risk & Volatility

Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veris Residential has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Veris Residential beats Ashford Hospitality Trust on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principles, a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations, and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment.

