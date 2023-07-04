Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International accounts for about 0.8% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Restaurant Brands International worth $11,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1,234.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Insider Activity

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,574,231.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,815.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,366,731 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QSR traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $77.26. 290,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,136. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.16 and a 52-week high of $77.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.48.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.07%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

