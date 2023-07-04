Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 418 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,972 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Ossiam boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.70. 1,287,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,671,782. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.62.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.