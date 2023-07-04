Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on BMY. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

BMY traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.43. 4,832,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,809,929. The company has a market cap of $135.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

