Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Invests $16.01 Million in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 159,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,009,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 366,456.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,463,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461,490 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $393,329,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,473 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 2,286,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,011,000 after acquiring an additional 398,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $184,963,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,589,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,701. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.34. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.96 and a 12 month high of $100.64.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

