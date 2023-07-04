Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.02 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,533,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total value of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 535 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total value of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 535 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,755 shares of company stock worth $14,373,061 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,716.00.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $9.88 on Tuesday, hitting $2,483.48. The company had a trading volume of 112,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,050.21 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,529.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2,489.01.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $29.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.36 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

