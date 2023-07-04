Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 86,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,442. The company has a market capitalization of $509.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1 year low of $46.86 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.31.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

