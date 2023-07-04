Request (REQ) Price Up 1.9% This Week

Request (REQ) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0796 or 0.00000258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $79.62 million and $915,893.33 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00017232 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00020042 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014177 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,919.07 or 1.00052586 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07931491 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $908,892.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

