Request Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0797 or 0.00000256 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market cap of $79.71 million and approximately $856,931.29 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00020558 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00014090 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,215.16 or 1.00059296 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07817867 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $491,488.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

