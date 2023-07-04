Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) Price Target Increased to $5.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Renalytix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Renalytix from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.
Renalytix Stock Performance
RNLX stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.46. Renalytix has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $144.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.52.
Institutional Trading of Renalytix
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Renalytix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Renalytix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Renalytix by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Renalytix by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Renalytix
Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.
