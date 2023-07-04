Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) Price Target Increased to $5.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLXFree Report) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Renalytix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Renalytix from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Renalytix Stock Performance

RNLX stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.46. Renalytix has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $144.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.52.

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLXFree Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Renalytix had a negative return on equity of 255.70% and a negative net margin of 1,375.46%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Renalytix will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Renalytix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Renalytix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Renalytix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Renalytix by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Renalytix by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Renalytix

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

