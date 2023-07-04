Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,469 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 14.6% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $150.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,797,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,771. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $155.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.96.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.