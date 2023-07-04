Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,700 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Hawaiian accounts for 0.9% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Hawaiian worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Hawaiian by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hawaiian by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 23,566 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of Hawaiian stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.06. 595,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $612.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.15 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 59.32%. Hawaiian’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.54) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Hawaiian Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

