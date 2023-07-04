Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.39. 2,149,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,466,191. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.29. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

