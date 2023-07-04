Ravencoin Trading Up 9.3% Over Last Week (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0210 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. Ravencoin has a market cap of $266.64 million and approximately $11.40 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001151 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000046 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000030 BTC.
About Ravencoin
RVN is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,713,203,280 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ravencoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
