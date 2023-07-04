Rarible (RARI) Market Cap Reaches $17.44 Million

Rarible (RARI) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last week, Rarible has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Rarible token can currently be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00003866 BTC on major exchanges. Rarible has a market capitalization of $17.44 million and $278,753.59 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rarible

Rarible’s genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,441,025 tokens. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rarible

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

