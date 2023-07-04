Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Quotient Technology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Quotient Technology Price Performance

QUOT stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31. Quotient Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

Institutional Trading of Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology ( NYSE:QUOT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $59.27 million for the quarter. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 39.17% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,829,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 423.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,689,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,457 shares during the period. Engaged Capital LLC increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 8,107,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 1,513.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,747 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Promotions platform offers cash-back rebates, digital paperless promotions, and digital print promotions; and brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

