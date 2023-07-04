QUASA (QUA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $176.74

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $176.74 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017080 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00020405 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014192 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,152.87 or 0.99972140 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00137792 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $353.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

