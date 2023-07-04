QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Jurgen Leohold Sells 68,074 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) Director Jurgen Leohold sold 68,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $545,272.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,593.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jurgen Leohold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Jurgen Leohold sold 9,101 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $72,899.01.

QuantumScape Trading Up 3.1 %

QS traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.24. 4,463,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,676,646. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 22.85 and a current ratio of 22.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

