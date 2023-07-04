QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Short Interest Update

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,650,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the May 31st total of 9,810,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,492,351 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,186,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,406 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,033,199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,677,836,000 after acquiring an additional 433,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.9 %

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,662,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,003,276. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.96. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The company has a market capitalization of $133.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Bank of America raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

