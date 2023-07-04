ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of NOBL stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.38. 193,963 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.21. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

